Incumbents Jackson, Pasquale Reelected to Buchanan Board

Incumbents Duane Jackson and Cesare Pasquale were reelected to two-year terms on the Village of Buchanan Board of Trustees Tuesday.

Jackson, a Vietnam War veteran and New York City street vendor who was credited with thwarting a May 1, 2010 Times Square terrorist scare when he alerted police of a suspicious car that had been strapped with explosives, was elected to a fourth term and was the top vote-getter with 193 votes.

Pasquale, a retired NYPD police officer who has been a trustee for the past three years, finished second with 191 votes.

Challenger Anthony Capicotti, who has served as chairman of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society Italian Feast in Verplanck for the last 10 years, fared well in his first run for elected office with 160 votes, while his running mate, Robert Lupica, who works with JP McHale Pest Management, came in fourth with 127 votes.

The turnout in the village was light as 1,412 residents were eligible to vote in the election.

All candidates agreed during the campaign the most pressing issue facing the village is the pending closure of the Indian Point nuclear power plants, which contributes 46% of Buchanan’s operating budget.

“We all knew Indian Point would close at some point, but no one with the possible exception of Gov. Cuomo knew it would be so soon,” Pasquale said. “Although he says he has a plan to save jobs, preserve the tax base, and replace lost electrical power, his plan is vague and unspecific. This is going to be a major challenge for the Village Board moving forward. We need to evaluate the issue on several fronts.”

“I urge all residents to get involved with me and the members of the board to use this as an opportunity to rebrand the village, continue to work with Entergy on the use of the land for future development,” Jackson said. “Have an open dialogue with federal, state and county officials and the private sector for creative opportunities to develop a stronger Buchanan.”

Capicotti and Lupica maintained village officials should have been planning for Indian Point’s exit a long time ago instead of being placed in a position of having to react to the news of the closure in four years.