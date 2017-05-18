Former Fox Chief Ailes Dead at 77; Published Putnam Newspapers

Roger Ailes, the former head of Fox News, died on Thursday. He was 77.

Ailes, who long resided with his wife Elizabeth in Garrison, was also the owner of the Putnam County Courier and Putnam County News & Recorder along with Elizabeth before selling the publications late last year.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” Elizabeth Ailes said in a statement. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back.”

Ailes, a media powerhouse and former Republican operative, lost his Fox job last summer after Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, sued for sexual harassment. Other women also leveled charges, all of which Ailes denied.

More information as it becomes available.