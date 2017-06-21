Croton Schools Superintendent Announces Intention to Retire Next Year

Croton-Harmon Schools Superintendent Dr. Edward R. Fuhrman has announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2017-2018 school year, concluding 42 years in public education and leaving the district poised for the future.

Fuhrman made his announcement at the Croton-Harmon Board of Education meeting Thursday night, citing a desire to spend more time with his wife and family and especially his four young grandchildren.

“It is time,” Fuhrman said. “Family is very important to me and children are very important to me. My wife is retired now, and I really enjoy spending time with my grandchildren. It has been a privilege to work in this district with the children. Croton children are great.”

Fuhrman said he felt comfortable leaving the district at this time, noting the progress that has been made during his eight-year tenure.

“The district is in good shape. Our goals and methods are aligned and the learning opportunities that our people are providing children in this district are incredibly powerful,” he said. “We have a new Strategic Coherence Plan for the next five years. Our curriculum is cutting-edge. I am confident that the district is headed in the right direction.”

Fuhrman took pains to say that the district success was due to the high quality teaching staff and the work of the community. “This isn’t about me,” he said. “We’re here because of the board of education, the teachers and the parents.”

Board members were effusive in their admiration for Fuhrman’s leadership and grateful for the yearlong notice, which will allow the district to conduct a thorough search for a successor and ensure a smooth transition.

“We are so grateful for Ed’s leadership these past eight years,” said Board President Iris Bugliosi. “He has developed a systemic, K-12 approach to decision making, so we no longer have isolated initiatives that are not connected. Everything we do is consistent with our vision and mission.”

For example, she said, Fuhrman “has supported early coding at the elementary school, the Innovation and Design Lab at the middle school, and computer science and AP computer science classes at the high school so our kids are prepped for the technological world they will enter.”

In addition, Bugliosi said, Fuhrman led the district through its recently completed Strategic Coherence Plan process and has consistently brought in budgets that are below the state tax levy cap while maintaining educational programming for students.

What will be missed most, however, is Fuhrman’s involvement in district events and interactions with students, Bugliosi said.

“He visits the schools regularly and is often seen speaking to students. He doesn’t have to rely on test scores or parent anecdotes. He has first-hand knowledge of how things are going,” she said. “He supports our athletes, goes to games and concerts and plays. His visibility speaks volumes to the community about how much he cares. He puts his heart and soul into this district.”

Fuhrman has served as Croton-Harmon superintendent since 2009. Prior to coming to Croton-Harmon, he was deputy superintendent of the Nanuet Public Schools for eight years and assistant superintendent for five years. Earlier in his career, Fuhrman served as associate principal and assistant principal at Nanuet Senior High School and as a high school social studies teacher.

Fuhrman holds a doctorate in Educational Administration from Fordham University, a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY New Paltz as well as a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education from SUNY Oneonta. He is president of Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES’ Chief School Administrators and a member of the House of Delegates of the New York State Council of Superintendents.