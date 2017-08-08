Contamination Remediation at Hunts Place Site Halted by NYDEC

Following numerous complaints of toxic odors stemming from the Chappaqua Station apartment project site, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) suspended all work last Wednesday.

With developer Conifer Realty recently excavating and removing contaminated soil at the affordable housing site on 54 Hunts Place, several residents expressed concern for their health because of the harmful chemicals and noxious odors emitted during removal.

Following efforts to reduce the odor by covering the excavation with non-contaminated material and the use of odor-suppressing foam, the NYDEC ultimately directed Conifer to halt production and cover the excavation with polyethylene sheeting.

Additional backfill was also deposited to suppress any additional smell, according to New Castle Town Supervisor Robert Greenstein.

The controversial project, which was met with intense local opposition, was given approval in 2013 by former members of the New Castle Town Board. Several residents argued the site, located on the Metro-North train tracks and along the Saw Mill River Parkway, was an inappropriate place for the 28-unit affordable housing project.

In his regularly released report, Greenstein said the NYDEC plans to develop a revised odor control plan to address the unacceptable odors. Conifer has also been ordered to refrain from performing any additional work until the revised plan is approved.

Greenstein added town officials would visit the site on a daily basis and communicate any existing problems with NYSDEC.

“The town will continue to monitor the situation and provide further information to residents as it becomes available,” Greenstein said.