Clothing Drive for First Responders in Texas

First Responders in the Houston area left their homes, left their families, and risked their own lives to selflessly help others during Hurricane Harvey. While they were out helping others, their own homes and belongings were destroyed. Now they need our help! Please join Councilman Peter Dandreano, the Patterson Town Board, the Patterson Recreation Center and many volunteers with colleting items to send to these heroes in the Houston area.

Donated Items can be dropped off at the Patterson Recreation Center 65 Front St. on Saturday September 16 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and again on Thursday September 21, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Donations will not be accepted any other times. Please only donate socks, underwear, t-shirts and jeans that are in new unopened packages. Other items and used clothing will not be accepted. We are also unable to accept cash donations.

Police Officer David Wagman (Greenburgh PD) has set up a donated truck and volunteer drivers to take these donated items to our contacts with the San Antonio Police Department. The San Antonio Police Department will ensure the donated items will get to the First Responders in the Houston area. A special thank you to Clancy Relocation & Logistics (Clancy Moving Systems, Inc.) 2963 Route 22 Patterson, for donating several moving boxes.