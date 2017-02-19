Chappaqua Board of Ed Approve Firm in Sex Abuse Policy Review

By Anna Young

The Chappaqua Board of Education approved a recommendation made last week by an advisory committee to retain a nationally recognized firm to review the district’s policies and procedures regarding sexual abuse.

By a 4-0 vote, trustees hired Interactive, Inc. of Ashland Va., a company that specializes in practice-improving documentation in a variety of areas for educational organizations.

Rev. Dr. Martha Jacobs, of the First Congregational Church of Chappaqua who spoke on behalf of the 17-member committee at the Feb. 15 meeting, said hiring Interactive, Inc. will provide accountability for the school community to make the necessary training and culture changes a permanent part of the district. That should ensure students are not violated in the future.

Lead investigators Dr. Charol Shakeshaft and Dr. Dale Mann, will conduct surveys and focus groups and review the board, administration, teachers and staff. They will also explore policies, procedures and practices within the district and make recommendations on how to make the schools safer.

Jacobs added that one area the committee felt the Interactive needed to address was community culture.

“The (students) didn’t feel they could come to anyone about what was happening at Greeley,” Jacobs said. “There is something in the culture of our community that we need to look at so we can ensure that our youths do feel safe going to any adult with their concerns, questions and fears.”

The district was besieged with harsh criticism last summer and fall for their handling of the case of Christopher Schraufnagel, the former Horace Greeley High School drama teacher. Schraufnagel was brought up on charges for sexually and emotionally abusing students and eventually pleaded guilty.

The committee, comprised of a wide cross-section of the community, was formed to create a Request for Proposal and search for experts who could evaluate shortcomings in district policy and procedures and decide how best to address future needs.

Shakeshaft, an educational researcher who specializes in sexual abuse of students by school staff, will also be involved in reviewing the structure of how youths are involved in community organizations and groups. Her goal is to get a better understanding of how the community functions and uncover if any red flags were missed, Jacobs said.

“Working with Interactive Inc. will provide us with an opportunity to be even better at raising our youth to be the best that they can be and to be safe,” she said.

Jacobs asked the board to consider periodically reviewing how the district is implementing Interactive’s recommendations to guarantee transparency.

Trustee Victoria Tipp commended the committee’s work. She said the independent investigation will provide a permanent framework to make sure the conditions that allowed the Schraufnagel scandal to take place will be corrected.

“I have a lot of confidence in this process and it will go a long way to putting us on a good path,” Tipp said.