Guchi Dog Grooming, Carmel

Lifelong Carmel resident Christopher Cubic is continuing a decades long family business in town.

Guchi Dog Grooming has been in operation for 32 years, he said last week. But the facility has moved slightly from its original Route 52 location. It had operated out of the family home, but the house was destroyed by fire. It now operates out a converted garage on the property

Cubic’s house burned down about two years ago and he needed to work at other grooming facilities. The new location at the home’s former garage opened in August. It took about two months to renovate his home and the former garage, Cubic noted.

Cubic said the name is not a play on the Guchi company. The facility was named after his mother’s dog, Guchi.

Four years ago Cubic’s mother, Susan, died. Cubic said his mother’s work influenced his career choice. “My mother had a good business for many years. So I grew up in it,” he said. “I was good at it. I just had a knack. I worked for my mother over the summers, always helped her out. I just found it easy.”

The business’ services include nail clipping, dog baths, haircuts and ear cleanings that are all performed by Cubic. “I do it all myself,” he said

A dog groomer is not required to earn a degree, Cubic said. However, Cubic said he became certified from the New York School of Dog Grooming in Manhattan.

Cubic said most of his clients come from Putnam County.

Cubic, who described himself as a dog lover who currently owns two canines, said he only works with dogs. He said, “It’s hard to handle a cat. I just never had the knack for a cat.”

Cubic said there are a series of keys to successfully groom dogs. A groomer needs patience and needs to deal with dog like you would with a child. “It’s kind of like a game,” he said. “You kind of outsmart them in their own game.” Cubic said he will speak to, try to distract or comfort uncooperative dogs.

“I’ve been around it all my life,” Cubic said of dog grooming. “To me it’s like second nature.”

Cubic said some of his former clients have begun seeking his services again after learning his new location was up and running. Cubic said his goals for his business was “hopefully get all my clientele back” and work in the business for decades, as his late mother did.

Guchi Dog Grooming is located at 114 Gleneida Ave. (Route 52) in Carmel. For more information call 845-225-7401 or visit its Facebook page.