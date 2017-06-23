Bee-Line Now Provides Service to Playland

Seasonal Bee-Line service to Playland began this week along routes 13, 75 and 91. The changes are effective on days that Playland is open.

Route 75 will connect with Metro-North’s New Haven Line trains arriving and departing the Rye station. The first bus will depart the Rye station at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The last evening bus will depart Playland at 10:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with a late night trip at 11:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Route 91 will provide service from Yonkers to Playland with stops in Mount Vernon, Pelham and New Rochelle. The first bus to Playland departs Yonkers at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 9:50 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The last evening bus will depart Playland at 10:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Select trips on Route 13 will be extended to serve Playland and the Rye station.

Routes 6, 11, 60, and 61 will also have minor service adjustments effective Monday, June 19.

For Playland hours and park information visit ryeplayland.org. The park is closed on Mondays, except for May 29, July 3, and September 4.

For new bus schedules, visit westchestergov.com/beelinebus or call the Bee-Line customer service center at 914-813-7777, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Automated information is available 24 hours a day.