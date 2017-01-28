Author to Appear at Barnes and Noble in Mohegan Lake

Tiffany Jackson, author of the novel Allegedly, will be appearing Saturday at Barnes and Noble at the Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake.

Jackson, daughter of Buchanan Trustee Duane Jackson, will be at the bookstore at 3 p.m. to meet and greet visitors.

A television professional, Jackson lives in Brooklyn and Allegedly is her first novel. The book has been described as Orange is the New Black meets Walter Dean Myer’s Monster in a “gritty, twisty and haunting debut” about a girl convicted of murder seeking the truth while surviving life in a group home.