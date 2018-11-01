Zoning Change Sought for Proposed Medical Buildings in Hawthorne

The Mount Pleasant Town Board has referred a requested zoning change to the Planning Board for the proposed development of two three-story medical office buildings on Bradhurst Avenue in Hawthorne.

Bradhurst Realty is asking the Town Board to take 10 of the 12 acres at 140 and 160 Bradhurst Ave. that are currently designated as half-acre residential (R-20) and rezone the land to an Office Building 6 zone, where medical offices are a permitted use.

One 52,000-square-foot building is proposed for the southern portion of the site and have 245 parking space, said Mark Pugni, secretary for Bradhurst Realty. The second building, on the northern end of the property, would be 37,500 square feet with 170 parking spaces,

Richard O’Rourke, an attorney representing the developer, said the applicant hopes to work with the town to obtain the zoning change. They will ask the Planning Board to conduct the environmental review, he said.

With an aging population, there is a greater need for health care and health care facilities, O’Rourke said.

Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said having an R-20 district next to OB6 zoned land did not make sense. Officials do not want housing to come to the R-20 portion of the developer’s property, he said.

A zoning change petition has already been submitted to the Town Board, Fulgenzi said. A decision on the rezoning request would be made by the Town Board following a public hearing.