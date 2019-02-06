Zio’s Italian Deli, Croton-on-Hudson

Steve and Libby DiSisto had never owned a food business previously, but they recently decided to take the plunge to open Zio’s Italian Deli in Croton-on-Hudson about two months ago.

Steve DiSisto also owns a construction company. Libby DiSisto, who was a stay-at-home mother for the past six years, “grew up in the deli business,” her husband noted last week. “My in-laws have had delis for the past 40 years.”

DiSisto said he and his wife, “figured we’d put our heads together and make it work.”

It took about three months to renovate the Albany Post Road building, which previously housed a deli for many years, DiSisto said.

Most of the food prepared at the new deli is Italian, DiSisto said. The everyday menu features eggplant and chicken parmesan, meatballs and sausage and peppers. Apple turnovers and muffins are made on the premises. The deli also offers an extensive selection of Boar’s Head cold cuts, as well as meats and cheeses imported from Italy, DiSisto noted.

The eggplant parmesan is the lunch offering that receives the most compliments from customers, DiSisto said. “People rave about it, which is great to hear,” he said.

DiSisto’s father-in-law makes fresh mozzarella cheese that is sold at Zio’s and used in the store’s parmesan dishes.

Zio’s purchases its bread from the Terranova Bakery in the Bronx, DiSisto noted.

Breakfast items include bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, the most popular breakfast offering, as well as French toast, pancakes, omelettes, oatmeal and hash browns, DiSisto said. “Everything is made to order. Nothing is premade,” DiSisto said.

Customers can take out breakfast and lunch items or eat at Zio’s. Libby DiSisto does some of the cooking at Zio’s, her husband said.

The store sells various food products not only from Italy, such as pasta and canned tomato sauces, but foods from such other nations as Poland are also available at Zio’s.

Catering is also offered. “We had a very good Christmas season,” DiSisto said.

DiSisto said his goal was to make his new business “a nice local deli that everybody knows about and they know they can get quality products, quality service and reasonable prices.”

Zio’s Italian Deli is located at 2040 Albany Post Rd. in Croton. For more information, call 914-930-8535 or send an e-mail to Ziosdeli@gmail.com.