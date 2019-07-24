Zach’s Pizza and Restaurant, Mahopac

Zachary Silvestri knows every facet of running a pizzeria from first hand experience. That’s probably because since he was a teenager, he’s worked for one.

And for the past five years, he’s owned Zach’s Pizzeria in Mahopac which offers a wide variety of pizza, pasta dinners, wedges, paninis, salads and Italian ices, which are popular over the summer.

Working in a pizzeria most of his life, Silvestri gained undisputable knowledge of the ins-and-outs of the business. He started when he was 16 as a delivery boy and has done everything since including washing dishes, manning the front counter, waiting tables, and cooking up the pizza.

Oddly enough, Silvestri went to college to become a math teacher and had taught in Peekskill and Pleasantville on leave-replacement gigs while still working part-time at a pizzeria. When his final leave-replacement job finished up, the location where Zach’s Pizzeria is situated was up for grabs and Silvestri had to decide whether to continue the teacher route or open his own place; he went with the latter.

“The idea was always there, it was always an option and then it kind of popped up,” Silvestri said. “I decided to do it and I’m glad I did.”

The hours are crazy — Silvestri is here seven days a week and comes in early and leaves late–but he doesn’t mind. He knows all of his customers by name and their orders. With so much competition in town, having a loyal customer base is critical.

If there’s a mistake or another issue with an order, Silvestri is there to personally field the calls and talk one-on-one to patrons.

“They know I’m making their dinner, they know if something is wrong with something I’ll take care of it,” Zach said.

He grew up in Mahopac and is a graduate of the high school. The building where Silvestri Pizza is located happens to be one of the oldest buildings in all of town.

Through the success, he’s remained humble. He even delivers on occasion when needed.

“Zach’s Pizza is Zach’s pizza,” he said. “This is kind of my whole life right now. I love it.”

Zach’s Pizza is located at 559 Route 6N in Mahopac and its phone number 845-621-1215.