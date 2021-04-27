Youth Shelter of Westchester, WestHab and Hope’s Door to Interview Mimi Rocah Thursday

Joanne Dunn of the Youth Shelter of Westchester, along with Rich Nightingale of Westhab and CarlLa Horton of Hope’s Door, will be facilitating a ‘Forum with Attorney General Mimi Rocah’ on issues of criminal justice, juvenile justice, domestic violence and cyberstalking on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The virtual event is being hosted by Nonprofit Westchester for the benefit of Westchester County residents. Registration link: https://www.npwestchester.org/event-4214525

Since assuming the role of Executive Director of the Youth Shelter of Westchester in 2020, Dunn has sought to engage in conversations on the various aspects of criminal justice to effect change, particularly around alternatives to youth incarceration. A passionate advocate for restorative justice, Dunn seeks to “balance the idea of replicating the shelter with equal funding dedicated to preventative measures at the systemic level”.

Dunn believes co-facilitating this forum provides an opportunity to hold Westchester’s elected officials accountable for their role in advocating change.

Nightingale is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Westhab. Since joining the organization, his front-line experiences at Westhab’s shelters, supportive housing programs, and youth centers have fueled his passion. and deep commitment for their mission.

Horton, the Executive Director of Hope’s Door, grew up in a family plagued by poverty and domestic violence and sees her work to end domestic violence and to empower victims as an outgrowth of her social justice and feminist principles.

Jan Fisher, the Executive Director of Nonprofit Westchester believes “Nonprofit businesses are intrinsic to the vitality and continued growth of Westchester County. The sector provides critical expertise and services to address issues impacting all residents, whether it’s caring for young children, preparing our future workforce, or ensuring the welfare of older adults.”

More information about the Youth Shelter Program of Westchester is available on the organization’s website — https://www.ysow.org/