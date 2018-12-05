Youth Bureau Graduates Hired to Develop My Brother’s Keeper Academy

The White Plains My Brother’s Keeper Program has hired two Youth Bureau graduates to implement the My Brother’s Keeper Academy.

Samuel Alexis, a graduate of White Plains High School, holds an Associate Degree in Building Trades & Construction from Alfred State College and a Bachelor in Architectural Technology & Construction Management from the New York Institute of Technology.

Ralph Edouard has a Mechanical Engineering Degree from the New York Institute of Technology.

Both Samuel and Alexis credit the White Plains Youth Bureau and White Plains School District for opening doors for them as youth, providing jobs readiness skills and opportunities to serve others and sharpen their leadership skills.

The My Brother’s Keeper’s Academy will work with 20 to 25 middle school youth providing academic assistance, college and career exposure, cultural enrichment and leadership skills development.

The program will operate Friday evenings, 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 12 to 5 p.m.

Frank Williams, Jr., Executive Director of the White Plains Youth Bureau said, “There is no greater reward than having young adults return to their community after completing college and give back to their community to improve the lives of others.”