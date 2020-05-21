You’re invited to a virtual Real Estate Q&A

Is Now the time to buy or sell Real Estate?

Wednesday, May 27th | 5:00 PM

With the Mid-Hudson Region of NY still on “pause”, is it possible to buy or sell a home now? How is it different?

Is it a good time to be in the market?

If you are planning to buy or sell this year, you probably have a lot of questions and we have answers! Join us, along with our guests, for a virtual conversation about the real estate market during this time of coronavirus.

Lou Budetti, Broker/Owner of ERA Insite Realty, Moderator

Our guests will be:

Gail Fattizzi, 2020 President, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors

Matthew Metz, Esq. – Real Estate Attorney

David Moore, Senior Mortgage Banker, Hudson United Mortgage

Register here: https://forms.gle/ UAN7xikp9wSV5wyH6

Want more information?

E-mail us at erainsiterealty@msn.com