You’re invited to a virtual Real Estate Q&A

Is Now the time to buy or sell Real Estate?
Wednesday, May 27th | 5:00 PM
With the Mid-Hudson Region of NY still on “pause”, is it possible to buy or sell a home now? How is it different?
Is it a good time to be in the market?
If you are planning to buy or sell this year, you probably have a lot of questions and we have answers! Join us, along with our guests, for a virtual conversation about the real estate market during this time of coronavirus.
Lou Budetti, Broker/Owner of ERA Insite Realty, Moderator
Our guests will be:
Gail Fattizzi, 2020 President, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors
Matthew Metz, Esq. – Real Estate Attorney
David Moore, Senior Mortgage Banker, Hudson United Mortgage
Register here: https://forms.gle/
Want more information?
E-mail us at erainsiterealty@msn.com