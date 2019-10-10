You Are Invited to Coffee with Grandpas United

All grandfathers are invited to attend the next White Plains Youth Bureau’s Coffee with Grandpas United gathering at the White Plains Library, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8:30 to 10 a.m. The topic of conversation is “Engaging Our Community with an Rye Toward the Future,” with guest speaker, Dr. Joseph Ricca, Superintendent of Schools. He will be speaking about White Plains’ community and civic engagement as core pillars for the healthy development and academic achievement of its students.

In addition, James Kenny, Executive Director of the White Plains Public Access Channel, will be facilitating a discussion of the upcoming U.S. Census and the importance of being counted.

This free monthly speaker series is hosted by Grandpas United, an inter-generational initiative of the White Plains Youth Bureau, in collaboration with the White Plains Library. Refreshments will also be served free of charge.

To register or for more information, contact the White Plains Youth Bureau, at 914-422-1378 or email GrandpasUnitedWPYB@gmail.com.

The mission of Grandpas United of the White Plains Youth Bureau is “to utilize the talents, skills and experiences of our Grandpas to improve our community. We aspire to serve as male role models and mentors to enhance the growth and development of our youth, while sharing our talents and experiences with one another, enabling us to maintain our dignity, self-respect and self-worth.”