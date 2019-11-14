Yorktown’s Got Talent Competition

Get your talents rehearsed and come win big cash prizes with local celebrity judges. On the evening of Friday, February 7, 2020, Yorktown’s Got Talent will be held at the Yorktown Stage. The event is a fundraiser for local Cub Scout packs. There will be two competition divisions: kids (16 and under) and adults (17 and older) with first place prizes in each division of $300!

If you are a Yorktown resident, get your entries in before the deadline of December 1, 2019. Competition finalists will be announced on December 23, 2019. To enter, upload your 2 minute audition video to YouTube and share it with us at: yorktown.got.talent@gmail.com . Make sure your video contains your contact information in case you are selected. All submissions are private and will only be viewed by the selection committee. Note that Yorktown residence must be confirmed to qualify as an accepted finalist. Check out www.yorktowngottalent.com for event updates.