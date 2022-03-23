Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Yorktown Trail Town Committee Awarded Grant for Trail Signs

By Rick Pezzullo

The Yorktown Trail Committee has been awarded a $2,900 grant from the Hudson River Valley Greenway for the installation of signs designed to increase awareness of many of Yorktown’s underutilized trails.

The project includes a combination of signs at the access point to the trails, known as trailhead signs, that will tell visitors where the trails lead to and what other trails they link to, gateway-type signs at the Granite Knolls Sports Complex and Woodlands/Legacy Field that will help visitors find the trailheads within the complex, and signs on two town roads that will direct drivers to the parking areas for nearby trails.

“Many of the trailheads are secluded and concealed and even knowledgeable hikers can pass them on roads or in parks without knowing of their existence,” explained Committee member Jonathan Nettelfield. “Many of the visitors to the two sports complexes are there to participate in or watch sporting events and they’re not aware that the parks also have access to a network of over 20 miles of interconnected trails.”

In addition to the signs at the town’s two sports complexes, the project includes signage for the Hunterbrook trail, the Yorktown Trailway and the Mohansic Avenue East extension of the Mohansic Trailway.

Before completing the project, the Yorktown Trail Town Committee will have to raise an additional $2,000 to cover the full cost of designing and manufacturing the signs. The actual installation of the signs will be done by volunteers.

The committee is accepting donations at its web site, www.yorktowntrailtown.org. All donations are tax deductible. The Committee can also be reached at yorktowntrailtown@gmail.com.

