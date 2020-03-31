Yorktown Town Hall Closed Due to Coronavirus Positive Employee

A coronavirus-positive test result for a Yorktown Town Hall employee led Supervisor Matt Slater to close the building Tuesday for disinfection.

Town officials learned on Monday about the employee’s positive test result. The employee is quarantined at home.

In response, officials initiated procedures to protect the health of other employees. In addition to closing Town Hall today for disinfection, the town required all Town Hall employees to work from home on Tuesday and will limit each department housed in Town Hall to one person on site on Wednesday.

“I’ve been very open and honest with the staff about this matter. People are very nervous, obviously,” Slater said. “We are following all recommended guidelines and I have been in direct contact with Westchester County’s Commissioner of Health. The safety of our staff and the public remain our primary objectives.”

Other town departments not located in Town Hall will continue operating with a 50 percent reduction in workforce, in accordance with emergency state mandates. All members of the public are barred from entering any town building or office, except the police department and the Town Court lobbies.