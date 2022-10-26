Yorktown Town Board Awards New Garbage Contract

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

Taking away the trash will be costing the Town of Yorktown a load of money over the next five years, but not as much as it could have.

Last week, the Yorktown Town Board voted to give a five-year contract to Competitive Carting that will provide the same level of garbage and recycling service to residents, beginning in January.

Under the pact, the town will pay $3.5 million to Competitive Carting in 2023, with an escalating rate rising to $4 million in 2027. For the last five years, Yorktown only paid $2 million annually to AAA Carting of Cortlandt, which was outbid by Competitive.

“Our persistence paid off,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Our staff worked diligently to find ways to reduce costs while maintaining our current level of service. We knew the cost of the contract was going to increase for several reasons including the current economic conditions that our nation is facing, but the result was the best we could have hoped for.’’

The contract with Mahopac-based Competitive Carting, owned by Brian Amico, former head of Competition Carting, which won Yorktown’s garbage contract 10 years ago, contains an option to extend the agreement for three years.

Yorktown issued four rounds of requests for bids to reduce garbage collection costs. Competitive Carting’s proposal came in $600,000 lower than bids from previous rounds that would have reduced garbage pickups to once a week. The first bid considered by the Town Board would have doubled the current contract to $4 million. AAA Carting submitted a losing bid of $3.75 million.

“There’s been a vetting process that we’ve gone through to determine the responsibility of the bidders,” Councilman Ed Lachterman said.

The garbage and recycling service is paid for by the town’s Refuse District. The estimated increase for homeowners is $11 per week or $138 for the year. This initial increase is due to the contract increasing from $2 million to $3.5 million for 2023. The 2024 contract will increase to $3.6 million.

Competitive Carting performs garbage removal in many communities in northern Westchester and southern Putnam counties.