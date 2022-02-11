Yorktown to Renovate Basketball Court, Replace Playground

With spring on the horizon, the Town of Yorktown is giving a few of its parks’ facilities some needed upgrades.

At Railroad Park in downtown Yorktown Heights, town officials are preparing to solicit bids for an estimated $70,000 renovation of the basketball court, which has not been renovated in more than 20 years.

The project will entail the demolition of the existing court to install new drainage and tree-root barriers. The court will then be repaved, striped and outfitted with new hoops.

“This project has to happen. I used to live in the apartments on Underhill, and this was the place that we used to go to play basketball,” said Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Campobasso. “All those kids that live in that area, this is where they can walk. They can’t drive to Granite Knolls.”

Parks and Recreation Superintendent James Martorano said the new basketball court will enhance the area where the historic train station has been revitalized.

“You have a beautiful, refurbished train station there, why would you not have a beautiful new court there too?” Martorano told the Town Board last week.

Meanwhile, Martorano also explained to the Town Board that a replacement of the Hanover East Playground is in the final stages of approval. Residents in that neighborhood have approved a $50,000 playground replacement.

“In the last 18 months we have made significant investments and improvements to our parks,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Last year’s initial safety audit of our playgrounds, the first in recent memory, gave us a roadmap for repairs and modernization of our local playgrounds. The improvements to Railroad Park and Hanover East will be terrific for our community.”

The Town Board also agreed to seek proposals for the promenade at police headquarters, which does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.