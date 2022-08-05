Yorktown to Invest $3.2M in Water System Upgrades and Meters

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

The Yorktown Town Board voted last week to invest $3.2 million to install long-discussed water system upgrades and meters.

The board agreed to award a contract to Core & Main to install about 4,500 residential smart water meters. Yorktown will borrow $1.9 million to replace outdated water meters. The board also awarded a $1.3 million contract to clean and reline water mains on Hanover Street and Strawberry Road.

“We’re tackling projects that have languished for years and we’re getting them done,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.

Yorktown began replacing half of the approximately 10,000 residential water meters in 2011 until the effort halted in 2016. Water meters typically function well for about 20 years before they begin to have accuracy issues. About half the town’s meters are older than 20 years.

“This investment will improve the accuracy of our residents’ water bills and protect our water quality,” said Councilman Tom Diana.

The meter replacement is expected to begin later this year. Town officials’ earlier financial planning ensures that the municipal borrowing for the new meters will not affect residents’ local tax bills.

“We were very careful to plan for these essential upgrades so that taxpayers wouldn’t take a hit,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman.

Town officials also voted to award a contract to Michels Pipe Services for the water main work. Yorktown has not performed water relining since the late 1980s.

“The Town Board is committed to updating and improving our facilities in a responsible way that doesn’t create financial burdens for our residents,” said Councilman Sergio Esposito.