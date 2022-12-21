Yorktown to Invest $1.7M in Downtown Streetscape Project

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yorktown officials announced last week they will invest $1.7 million in streetscape upgrades along Downing Drive in a key business corridor of Yorktown Heights.

The streetscape improvements include new sidewalks, curbs and street paving along a street that leads to the new Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace and other businesses. The work is expected to begin in the spring.

“We believe that this will be a transformative project for the Heights hamlet, and I know that our businesses are going to benefit directly,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.

The streetscape work is intended to create greater pedestrian connectivity between the business corridor and the nearby North County Trailway.

“These sidewalks are used every day—not only by the very agile, but also by the folks that have mobility issues. So, this investment will absolutely make Yorktown a better place for everyone,” said Deputy Supervisor Tom Diana.

Yorktown received money for the streetscape work through the American Rescue Plan Act, which delivered $3.7 million in pandemic recovery funds to the town.

“This road has been on my paving list for the last five years. The reason I have not paved this road is because of the condition of the sidewalks and curbs,” said Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli.

Streetscape improvement was a top choice among residents who participated in a survey to determine how Yorktown officials should spend its pandemic recovery funds.

Town officials noted that Downing Drive needs streetscape improvements to fill vacant retail, including the former Turco’s supermarket.

“The nearby businesses are excited about the amount of walkability and the amount of traffic we are going to bring here, and it’s going to translate into less empty stores,” said Councilman Sergio Esposito.