Yorktown to Increase Water Rates to Fund Upgrades

The Yorktown Water Department has announced an increase in water rates to support essential upgrades and ongoing maintenance of its potable water system.

Town officials said the new rates, which take effect in June, reflect rising supplier costs and the town’s commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable water supply for all residents.

The water rate will increase from $7.15 to $7.90 per 1,000 gallons, representing a 75 cents increase. For the minimum usage of 9,000 gallons, this translates to an increase from $64.35 to $71.10 per billing cycle.

The Water Department bills Yorktown customers three times a year, every four months.

“Reliable access to clean water is a cornerstone of public health and safety. By addressing these critical infrastructure needs, we ensure that Yorktown’s water system remains robust for generations to come,” said Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman. “The increase in water rates reflects our commitment to proactive maintenance and the replacement of outdated or failing components of our water infrastructure.”

In addition, the town will implement a $5 meter rental fee per billing cycle to support the maintenance of meters. Water officials will also introduce a 20 cents capital project charge per 1,000 gallons used, amounting to an additional $3 per billing cycle for the average family of four, which uses approximately 15,000 gallons per cycle.

The additional revenues will be reinvested in projects that safeguard the town’s water system.

Some of the factors contributing to the increase are the cost of water purchased from the New York City water system has risen; an aging water tank requires replacement at a cost exceeding $1 million; and necessary continuous maintenance, relining, and replacement of outdated water lines to ensure the integrity of the system.