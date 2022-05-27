Yorktown to Begin $1.2M Renovation of Community Center

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

The Town of Yorktown will be spending $1.2 million to renovate the Albert A. Capellini Community & Culture Center and Yorktown Stage in downtown Yorktown Heights.

Improvements at the complex will include a new roof, new air conditioning and heating equipment and new seats in the Yorktown Stage’s theater, among other upgrades.

“When we talk about finding ways to generate tourism and providing people entertainment, we don’t have to look much further because we have a beautiful theater right here,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.

The community center and theater complex dates to 1917 when parts of the complex were a school. The town acquired the building in 1979.

“This is a monumental improvement that is going to be made to this gem,” said Councilman Tom Diana.

The funding for the upgrades includes a $100,000 grant secured by state Senator Pete Harckham.

“The vision was to create an environment where we can attract people, and this is a down payment,” Councilman Sergio Esposito said of the town’s investment.

Besides performances, the Yorktown Stage’s activities include youth programs, camps and classes.

“Everyone is going to appreciate what you guys did for us,” said August Abatecola, artistic director at the theater. “This isn’t the empty ‘supporting the arts.’ This is securing the future of the arts and the future of the theater.”

“Right now, we’re probably the only local theater in the whole of northern Westchester County and the shows that are here are of unbelievable quality,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman.