Yorktown Scores with Hole-in-One, Family Fun Day

The Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation held a Pitch’n Putt & Hole-In-One Contest/Family Fun Day at Downing Park on July 17, attracting a large a turnout.

There was something of interest or to do for everyone in the family. A jump castle, kids putting contest, Girl Scout Archery/Bake Sale, environmental organizations, Women Veterans Organizations, Support Connection, Hole in One Contest, local papers and more.

The crowd included Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, who hit the first ball to start the competition.

Read the full story in the August 10-16 print edition of The Northern Westchester Examiner.