Yorktown Restaurants Creating Take-Out Database; Stores Enact Senior-Only Hours

Two large Yorktown businesses have enacted special hours for seniors and immunocompromised individuals, while town and business officials launch a database of local restaurants with take-out options.

Effective Wednesday, BJ’s Wholesale Club will reserve one hour between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for senior citizens and residents with immunocompromised health throughout the United States. On Monday DeCicco Family Markets instituted a reserved period for seniors and those with fragile health from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

“We applaud their leadership and partnership in this effort,” said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, who on Monday ordered that all supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and warehouse clubs establish meaningful daily shopping times of no less than 30 minutes that are reserved for senior citizens and individuals with respiratory ailments or compromised immunity.

On Tuesday, the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and town officials launched Yorktown’s Take-Out Pledge in support of Main Street small businesses. The Yorktown Take-Out Pledge consists of a social media campaign and a Google Sheets page that informs the public which restaurants are offering take-out, cub-side pick-up or home delivery.

“In these unprecedented times, it is important that we all work together and support the business community’s effort to ‘ride out the storm,’” said Sergio Esposito, president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce. “With the dynamic support of our citizenry, Yorktown will survive and our eateries will be able to weather the challenges that lie ahead. This will inevitably pass.”

A link for the public to access the list of participating restaurants will be emailed to the chamber’s subscribers and it will also be posted on the chamber’s and town’s websites.

The public link to the Google Sheets page is https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1DRTu3HoB2pAauN6v2rMA6mIKJsks5fZl8b02T2B_Eqk/edit?usp=sharing

Chamber and town officials are asking the public to commit themselves to patronizing local restaurants and to use an image of the Yorktown Take-Out Pledge on their social media feeds in support of local businesses. An image of the Yorktown Take-Out Pledge is attached.

Slater said that the seniors-only business hours and Yorktown Take-Out Pledge are part of business and town leaders’ multifaceted efforts to keep the town safe.

“This situation is unprecedented but as a community we are finding ways to support each other,” said Slater. “It is important for residents to take our warnings and actions seriously. It’s not so much about enforcement but a mindset. We’re telling members of our community, pleading with them, stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary.”