Yorktown Receives $5.8 Million for Pump Station Upgrades

By Rick Pezzullo

The Town of Yorktown has been awarded a $5,760,000 grant from the State Department of Environmental Conservation for upgrades to four pump stations that will minimize sewage overflows.

The town will use the grant for improvements to the Crystal Lake, Salem, Mohansic, and Hanover East pump stations. The project will reduce the amount of phosphorous entering the Hallocks Mill Brook that feeds into the Croton Reservoir resulting from the overflows.

“These improvements will enhance the water quality and the overall environment in the Croton Watershed,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “We are pleased that state officials recognized this project’s importance to the millions of people who rely on safe drinking water.”

According to the town’s engineering consultant, the total estimated cost to update the four pump stations is $7.2 million.

With the state grant secured, town officials will prepare construction bid documents. Work on the pumps is expected to begin in mid-2022. The DEC awarded the grant through its Water Quality Improvement Project program.

Yorktown built the pump stations between the late 1960s and early 1980s and they all discharge to gravity sewers that deliver wastewater to treatment plants. The four pump stations have mechanical equipment that has reached the end of its design life. The aging machinery has placed increased maintenance burdens on the town’s operations staff.

Recently, Yorktown completed updates on the Jefferson Park, Walden Woods and Jefferson Valley pump stations.