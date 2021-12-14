Yorktown Police Probe Death of Man Killed by a Tree

Yorktown Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was struck and killed by a falling tree Tuesday morning on Farm Walk Road in Yorktown.

Police received a call at about 9:07 a.m. from Westchester County Fire Control reporting a man was possibly not breathing after a tree fell on him. Police, along with Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Yorktown Fire Department, responded to the scene, and upon arrival located an unknown man, who was working on the property, in the back yard of the residence unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was administered and the man, who police did not identify, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Yorktown detectives are continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.