Yorktown Parks and Rec Forms Pickleball Committee

The Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation has announced the formation of a Pickleball Committee to be co-chaired by Lynne Withers and Elaine Stahl. The committee’s mission is to enhance and support the sport of pickleball in the Town of Yorktown.

The Granite Knolls Complex recently completed by the town contains six pickleball courts. The demand for court time far exceeds the current capacity. The committee will be researching adding additional capacity (lighting, bubble, new courts, etc.), seeking grants and holding fundraising activities to supplement the efforts of the Yorktown Parks and Recreation Department. If anyone has an interest in serving on this committee, contact Bob Giordano.

In addition, The Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation will be holding a Polar Bear Plunge and Silent Auction at Sparkle Lake on January 8, 2022. Get your speedos and bikinis ready. It will benefit the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation general fund and enable the establishment of various sub-committees to target those parks and recreation activities that have a high impact on the health and wellness of our residents.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a continental breakfast, then the Polar Bear Plunge at 10 a.m. Following the Plunge the winners of the silent auction, 50/50 raffle and door prizes will be announced.

Sponsors and donations are being sought for the event.

Gold Sponsors (2) $500

Silver Sponsors (3) $300

Bronze Sponsor (4) $200

Continental breakfast Sponsor

Silent Auction Sponsor

If you would like to donate an item for the auction or volunteer to work with our committee, contact Bob Giordano, 914-874-4347 or yorktownsba@optonline.net.