Yorktown Merchant to Distribute Free Face Masks, Sanitizers Tuesday

The owner of a gas station in Shrub Oak will distribute donated face masks and hand sanitizers to first responders and the public on Tuesday, April 7.

From 1 to 4 p,m., Yorktown residents can drive through the Shrub Oak Shell gas station’s convenience store to pick up their sanitizer and masks. The safety materials were donated by Rey and Hanan Mussa, the gas station owners.

“This is a hard time for everyone in the country and our county got hit especially hard by COVID-19,” said Rey Mussa and Hanan Mussa in a joint statement. “It’s important that we all do acts of kindness for each other during this crisis. This is something we were able to do, and we hope to take this project to more Westchester communities in coming weeks. We are also thankful to Yorktown Supervisor Michael Slater and Somers Town Supervisor Rick Morrissey for their participation and for guiding us on filling the needs of their towns.”

“Rey and Hanan Mussa’s generosity is just another example of the Yorktown way,” said Slater. “We are so appreciative of their efforts and proud of the service this public-private-partnership is providing to the residents of our community during this difficult time.”

Shrub Oak Shell Gas Station is located on 930 E. Main Street in Shrub Oak. (Next door to the Shrub Oak Village Plaza.)