Yorktown, Hudson Valley Gateway Chambers of Commerce Join Forces

We are part of The Trust Project

The new year will be a new beginning for two area business advocacy organizations.

As of January, the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce and Yorktown Chamber of Commerce will be merging under the Hudson Valley Gateway name.

“We’re very excited about. We’re excited to embrace them,” said Gateway Executive Director Carole Voisey. “I think it will be beneficial for them and for us. I do really see it helping the area.”

Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, which primarily has represented businesses in Cortlandt and its various villages and hamlets, Peekskill and Putnam Valley, has approximately 400 members. Yorktown has just over 200 members, up from about 60 following the pandemic.

“Over the last few years, the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce has achieved remarkable milestones in growing membership and fostering economic growth,” said Karen Trendell, Yorktown Chamber President. “As we assessed our progress, it became clear that the time was right to engage in new opportunities for growth and impact. We are excited to merge with Hudson Valley Gateway to help reach the next level of success, including creating deeper collaborations and a more vibrant, resilient and prosperous business environment.”

Voisey said Trendell first approached the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber about a year ago about the possibility of joining forces.

“It just seemed to make sense,” Voisey said. “We have paid staff. Their chamber was being run by volunteers. We’re getting Yorktown Chamber at a very healthy point. You’re stronger with numbers. We can reach more people.”

Under the newly combined Chamber, Gateway will keep open the existing Yorktown Chamber office space in the Jefferson Valley Mall, supplementing Gateway’s newly renovated office in Peekskill at 1 South Division Street.

“The merger opens new doors for Yorktown’s businesses by extending their reach across a broader geographic area,” said Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman. “It’s a win-win, providing our business owners with greater access to regional resources and a stronger platform to share their messages.”

Voisey noted 26 businesses are already members of both chambers.

“We’re already working together,” she said. “We’re all on the same page.”

Yorktown Chamber’s signature events—the Spring and Fall Festivals and Car Shows—will continue under the merger.

A gathering entitled “Next Chapter Celebration: Together We Thrive” is scheduled to take place Thursday, Jan. 30 to bring together current and prospective members, along with Hudson Valley Gateway board members, to celebrate shared successes and look ahead to the future.