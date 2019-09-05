Yorktown Grange Fair Goes “Back to the Garden”

It’s nearly time to head “Back to the Garden” with the 2019 Yorktown Grange Fair. From September 6 through September 8, the Yorktown Grange will celebrate the contributions of local farmers, artisans and community members to our world. This year’s theme, “Back to the Garden” evokes the spirit of harmony from the 1969 Woodstock Festival — reminding us that we are all an important part of something larger than ourselves. Every year, for the last 95 years, the Grange Fair has paid tribute to local agriculture — with livestock shows, amazing food, show-stopping entertainment, and a carnival atmosphere that has delighted thousands of residents from all over Westchester, Putnam and beyond. Don’t miss out on all the fun at Westchester’s only true country fair!

New Furry Friends in the Livestock Show!

New for 2019, the Grange Fair is featuring rabbits! There are few things more beloved than adorable bunnies, and this year there will be rabbit showcases, where local children and families will be hoppy to show off their furry friends, hoping to win a blue ribbon. A rabbit costume contest will ratchet up the fun and the cuteness to a new level. This is just a fabulous addition to the yearly livestock show, with poultry, sheep, horses, and goats rounding out the animal activity. A schedule of the livestock events is on the Yorktown Grange Fair website (https:// www.yorktowngrangefair.org ). The times also will be posted each day on site in the livestock corral.

A Foodie Paradise

Grange Fair fun extends past the barn and into the kitchen with some of the best food that Westchester has to offer. Celebrity chef Jon Pratt will be featuring a pig roast that will delight even the most discerning foodie with Pork Sandwiches, Hollander Mussels with Garlic Bread, Crispy Ribs, Empanadas, Hard Cider and Sangria. You will want to save some room for a wood-fired pizza from the always tasty Five Alarm Pizza or hit Tony’s Fish Fry for some fish or shrimp. Wash it all down with some local beers in our Craft Beer tent. It’s all the icing on top of a food menu that includes all the favorite carnival fare from funnel cake and soft serve to gyros, hot dogs and more!

A Well-Rounded Fair Experience!

The Yorktown Grange Fair wouldn’t be complete without carnival rides, midway games, the mile-long tractor parade, contests and entertainment! Contests this year will allow fair guests to compete at bubble or balloon blowing, tossing rubber chickens, watermelon or pie eating, and nail driving. Take a walk through the Grange Building and marvel at all the entries hoping to take home a prize for baking, photography, art, needlework, flowers, produce, even Legos! With competitors young and old showing off their work, everyone is sure to find something of interest.

While you’re touring the Grange Building, be sure to visit local artisans offering beautiful, hand made items for sale. It’s a great way to support talented entrepreneurs.

Music Under the Sun and Stars

A full range of fabulous entertainers will be gracing the Grange Fair’s main stage. Nostalgia acts, from Woodstock experience group Back to the Garden 1969, to boy-band tribute group, Larger Than Life will delight adults of all ages. Those wishing for a dance party can enjoy the fun of the Happy Crabs or rock-out with Unfunded Mandate. Kid-friendly Beth & Scott and Friends will perform their high-energy, educational and fun music for the littles. All throughout the fair, strolling acts will be taking the entertainment directly to the guests with magic, dancing, puppets, and comedy. There will certainly be something for everyone at the 2019 Yorktown Grange Fair!

Fair Facts and Figures

Fair admission is just $10 per carload with parking included. Ride wristbands start at $25, but individual tickets can be purchased for $1.25 apiece or $30 for 28 tickets.

The 2019 Yorktown Grange Fair is open 4 to11 p.m., Friday, September 6; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, September. 7; and 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 8.

Grange Fairgrounds are at 99 Moseman Road, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10958.