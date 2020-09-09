Yorktown Grange Fair Allows Community To Drive Through Virtual Event

One of Yorktown’s more prominent events will have a different feel this year.

With health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic leading officials to cancel the Yorktown Grange Fair, an alternative event will still take place virtually from Sept. 10 – Sept. 12. The theme of the 96th annual event coined, “Still Going Strong!” is a tribute to the strength and resilience the community has displayed since the coronavirus struck the area.

To keep the spirit of the event alive, a drive-thru option for the community will be held at the Grange Fairgrounds on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

Rain or shine, attendees can use their vehicles to cruise through the campgrounds to view the many exhibits, along with livestock, produce and 4-H fun. Some entries from the virtual fair will be available to view as well, with the possibility of a few special surprises, including the fan-favorite tractors.

“The fair board is so happy to be able to provide this fun experience for your family,” the Grange Fair Board of Directors stated in a Sept. 9 release. “While we needed to alter the Grange Fair a bit this year, we are “Still Going Strong!” Nothing can hold down the spirit of a tight-knit community.”

Similar to previous years, community members are encouraged to enter the various contests being offered. With competitions including baking, entertainment, legos, gardening, needlework, photography, pet costume, rabbit costume and woodworking, photos and videos should be submitted for judging.

Galleries will be available on the Grange Fair website for everyone to enjoy. There are multiple age groups within many of the contests. Click here to sign up.

For more information about the virtual event, visit visit www.yorktowngrangefair.org.