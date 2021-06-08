Yorktown Grange Car Show Returns to the Fairgrounds June 27

Get your motor running and head out to the Yorktown Grange fairgrounds on Sunday, June 27 for the ninth annual Yorktown Grange Car Show.

The Yorktown Grange is particularly excited to host this year’s show after the 2020 hiatus. As with all Yorktown Grange events, the show is organized and staffed entirely by volunteers, who are justifiably proud of its growth from an exhibit of 50 vehicles in 2012 to more than 150 in 2019. In the words of Scott Nelson, one of the show organizers, “our show has become an event that car enthusiasts mark on their calendars.”

The organizers are expecting even more entries this year – and not just cars. Trucks and motorcycles are also welcome.

With exhibit space for more than 300 vehicles, the show still has room to grow. So if you have a beauty in your garage, we have the space for you to brag a bit!

The exhibit fee is only $20. Registration for entries starts at 8 a.m. and door prizes are included. All makes, models and years are eligible. The awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.

The car show is a great family event with music, food and activities for kids. The little ones will love Big Truck Day, the special exhibit of kid-friendly vehicles. With comfortable facilities, including air-conditioned buildings, enjoy a fun day to celebrate our return to normal.

The Yorktown Grange fairgrounds is located at 99 Moseman Rd. in Yorktown Heights. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the show closes at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per carload and parking is free. Proceeds from the car show support charities and help those in need in our community. The rain date is July 18.

For more information, visit www.yorktowngrange.org/carshow or on Facebook at facebook.com/yorktowngrangecarshow.