Rainbow flags, the well-known symbol of the LGBTQ+ community, will be out in abundance as Yorktown for Justice (YFJ), a local grassroots collaborative, marks Pride Month on Saturday June 12 at noon, at Yorktown Town Hall.

“Pride Month is a time for celebration, reflection and recommitment to the work of advancing LGBTQ+ justice,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-White Plains), who will be speaking at the start of the march, along with local religious leaders and community members. “After a long and challenging year, I can’t wait to celebrate Pride with our vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ community at the Northern Westchester Pride March.”

Following the speakers at Town Hall, the group will march to Jack DeVito Memorial Field, a community gathering area in Yorktown Heights.

Executive Director Judy Troilo of the Loft, Westchester’s LGBTQ+ community center, urges the public to remember the history of Pride.

“Each June LGBTQ+ folx and allies gather to celebrate our community with authenticity and pride but we must never forget that Pride started as a riot,” Troilo said. “June is a time to stand up and speak out. We are proud of Yorktown for Justice for organizing this march in the true spirit of activism.”

Yorktown for Justice co-founders Marisa Ragonese and Rachel Frederick are excited to help bring the event to the community.

“Recognizing Pride Month embodies Yorktown for Justice’s commitment to honoring diversity, equity and inclusivity,” they said in a statement. “We are honored to play a role in amplifying our community members’ voices. And we are, simply, better together.”

This will be the first Pride March in Yorktown and will be followed by an official post-march party at 1:30 p.m. at the Yorktown Grille.

Yorktown resident and post-march party organizer Anthony Calbi captures the spirit of many residents.

“I have lived in this area since 1996. I knew I was gay two years later when I was 10,” Calbi said. “The idea of us gathering for the first Pride March in Yorktown brings so much joy to my heart. It seemed like a pipedream many years ago but it is reality today. This is history and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Yorktown Town Hall is at 363 Underhill Ave. The Yorktown Grille is located at 347 Downing Drive.

Yorktown for Justice is asking local government leaders and businesses to show their support by flying a rainbow flag on June 12.

For further information, visit https://yorktownforjustice.org. Yorktown for Justice is a grassroots collaborative working toward equity and justice in our community through education, advocacy and activism.