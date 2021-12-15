Yorktown Finishes Walden Woods Playground Renovation

The Town of Yorktown completed the renovation of the Walden Woods Playground last week as part of a town-wide safety initiative.

The outdated and unsafe playground at the 5.4-acre park on Curry Street was renovated with new play equipment that conforms to contemporary safety standards.

“This is the latest park that we updated this year under our safety audit that we performed last year,” said Supervisor Slater. “The rehabilitation of our playgrounds is an important investment for Yorktown. We are demonstrating to residents, businesses, and outside investors that our community is committed to elevating and modernizing itself.

Last year, Slater and Parks Superintendent James Martorano discovered that safety inspections had not been performed on the town’s parks in decades.

“Our Parks Department has made remarkable strides in this audit process, we only have five audits remaining,” said Martorano “We expect the remaining playgrounds to be assessed in the spring of 2022.”

Improvements have been made at Junior Lake, Sparkle Lake, Willow Park, York Hill and Railroad Park. The Ivy Park playground is currently under renovation, and it is expected to reopen by the end of the month. In 2022, Yorktown will build new playgrounds at Hanover East and Granite Knolls.