Yorktown Discount Liquors, Mohegan Lake

For Yonkers resident Shibu Joseph, owning a liquor business is nothing new.

For the past 15 years he has been in the business and earlier this month he opened Yorktown Discount Liquors in Mohegan Lake.

Joseph said recently he choose to open his new business in December because the month has the Christmas, Chanukah and New Year’s Eve holidays which are particularly popular times for the sale of wines and liquors.

More than a year ago, during a tour of the northern Westchester area, he discovered the Mohegan Lake property off Route 6, Joseph recalled. It took him several months to renovate the establishment.

Joseph’s new store features a wide variety of wines and liquors with many of them priced with steep discounts of as much as 60 percent. “This is a discount store,” he said, adding he is willing to sell his products at a lower profit margin to seek a higher volume of sales because he is offering lower prices, as well as a good selection of products.

Joseph said his store offers both domestic and international wines and liquors, including French and Italian wines. Some of his wine selections come from upstate New York, which is among the store’s specialty items, he said. California wines are also available.

His wines can be purchased for as low as $1.99 a bottle, though more expensive wines are also available, Joseph said.

Joseph said most of his customers live in such communities as Mohegan Lake, Cortlandt, Yorktown, Mahopac and Peekskill.

One of the positive attributes of owning a wine and liquor store is to make customers happy, Joseph said.

What has attracted customers to Yorktown Discount Liquors? “They shop around and look at my prices,” Joseph said. “They see that it’s the cheapest prices in town.”

“Once people come in and they see my prices,” they recommend his store to their friends, which is building up his customer base through word of mouth, Joseph noted.

Yorktown Discount Liquors is located at 1761 E. Main St. (Route 6), Mohegan Lake. For more information, call 914-743-1138.