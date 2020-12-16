Yorktown Declares a Snow Emergency

Yorktown has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. today.

All residents should refrain from driving on town roads and parked cars must be moved off roads to allow town crews to safely clear roads and remove snow. The Town Code allows Yorktown officials to remove any vehicles that are parked or abandoned on town roads during a snow emergency.

“A snow emergency basically bans on-street parking. You’re subject to ticketing and towing,” said Police Chief Robert Noble. “We’re asking for a lot of cooperation, so please, don’t go out. Stay in.”

The snow emergency will remain in effect until crews have cleared the town’s roads.

“Please understand that our trucks pass your home for perhaps three seconds every four hours, so if you don’t see it don’t feel that we weren’t out there,” said Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli.