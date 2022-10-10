Yorktown Coughs it up to Brewster, Bears Salvage Homecoming Win

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State-Ranked Pleasantville, Carmel, Somers, Byram all Roll

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Homecoming Day at BREWSTER had all the makings for a special night when a 15-yard TD pass from QB Massimo Parrello found the hands of WR Colin Lamoreaux on the game’s opening drive for a 7-0 lead, but visiting YORKTOWN scored the next 14 points and took a 14-7 lead into the final frame and things were quickly souring on the Bears (2-3) before a Friday night miracle occurred late in the fourth of the Bears’ 28-21 stunning come-from-behind win over the distraught Huskers (3-3).

Brewster’s sophomore Nick Smith scored the game-winning touchdown, finding paydirt off a strip and fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter and the Bears held true on the ensuing defensive stand when senior Logan Simon stripped the ball from Yorktown RB Justin Meyreles, who had wrecked the Bears with two TDs, including jaunts of 57 and 35 yards, on 34 totes for 232 yards.

Parrello had himself a homecoming to remember, firing two TD strikes while rushing for another. His 15-yard connection with LaMoreaux preceded a 56-yard drop to WR Luke Sanchez, which gave the Bears first-and-10 on the Husker 15.

Trailing 21-14 in the fourth, Brewster RB Joe Anfuso made the most of a broken play on second-and-eight under five minutes left. A botched handoff exchange from Parrello to Anfuso looked like doom for the Bears before Anfuso scooped the ball, turned on a dime, eluded the Huskers and raced 38 yards to the Yorktown 17. Yorktown’s discipline broke down the stretch and a couple of penalties later Parrello went in from less than a yard out to tie the score at 21, setting the stage for Smith’s heroics.

“Just a huge win for us,” Bears boss Ed Mulvihille said. “Homecoming, big crowd, lot’s of excitement. The coaches talked all week about making plays. We needed more of our playmakers to start making plays. Tonight they did. Massimo Parrello is our leader and he always makes plays.”

He did it again this week, throwing for 194 yards.

“But this week other players stepped up,” the coach said. “Logan Simon had eight tackles from his tackle positions and forced a fumble to seal the win. Julius Walters, playing with a sore shoulder, had a 32-yard catch to set up a TD and a 33-yard reverse run to set up the other. Luke Sanchez had a big interception to kill a drive and scored a TD. Nick Smith stripped a ball from a receiver and landed on it in the end zone for the winning TD. Finally, Joey Anfuso picked up a fumbled handoff and raced 38 yards to avert disaster in what might have been the play of the game to help tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Just a great team effort and the coaches were very proud of the effort they gave.”

Yorktown tied the score at 7-7 before half when Yorktown QB Kaden Gonzalez zipped one to the flat for a 19-yard TD catch and run by Tom Costello.

State-ranked (Mo.1) SOMERS found men open all over the field in a 41-0 win over Clarkstown North, who had no answer for Tusker QB Matt Fitzsimons. The senior signal caller hit on 12 of 15 passes for 219 yards and three touchdown strikes in the first half alone as Somers improved to 5-0. Miguel Inglesias (19 yards) and Ravi Davis (30 yards and 55 yards) were on the receiving end of Big Fitz, who also rushed for a score, along with two more rushing scores from sophomore RB Mason Kelly. The Somers defense forced two turnovers, allowed just two first downs and 42 total yards from scrimmage. There are very few defenders in Section 1 shedding blocks like Somers junior DE Ryan Cole. In the words of teammate Jake Polito (3 tackles, one for loss): “the kid’s a cheat code.” The 6-3, 215-pound Cole had three tackles for loss vs. North and he shown to be an absolute beast at the line of scrimmage. Junior Nick Newman added four tackles, two for loss.

MAHOPAC had a field day at Sleepy Hollow Saturday, galloping past the Headless Horsemen, 53-6, behind four first-half touchdowns and 211 rushing yards on just six carries from senior stud RB Joey Koch. His kid brother, Danny Kock, had a day, too, going for 65 yards and a score on six totes.

“Joey Koch is without question one of the most dynamic players in Class A, right now,” Mahopac Coach Dominick DeMatteo said. “As a running back that can run between the tackles and on the perimeter, as a receiver with excellent route running technique and ball skills, as a defensive player in the box and in space and as a kick returner on special teams… he does it all for us. As the season continues to progress, he will evolve into one of the best players in the section.”

Mahopac freshman Nate Mascoll showed veteran-like poise on two touchdowns, including a brazen 64-yard rushing score and a TD strike from QB DJ DeMatteo (7-of-8, 103 yards) #BrightFutureforNatetheGreat. The speedy Mascoll, who has more than enough bulk on his frame, has the look of a D-I prospect.

“Nate Mascoll’s upside is unique for a freshman,” Coach DeMatteo said. “His growth has been both significant and consistent thus far this year. Clearly, we are excited about Nate, now and for the future.”

A playoff berth is on the line for the Indians (2-3) this week with John Jay CR (3-3) on deck.

LAKELAND QB Grady Leonard has been a bright spot in the Hornet season and the rookie signal caller was true to form in a 28-7 win over FOX LANE Friday, delivering the goods on 18 of 23 passes for 220 yards, including three TD strikes to WR Anthony Jennings (5 grabs, 90 yards), Chris Maloney (4 catches, 40 yards) and WR Sean Jennings (7 catches, 55 yards).

Hornet DB Stephen Carroll (12 tackles) was huge on defense and Vincent Scaglione added a rushing TD on ‘Pink Night’ at the Hive. Lakeland captain Andrew Mendel – a heart-and-soul-kinda-kid – returned from injury after a prolonged absence.

“We are ballers that love to be on the field with our friends and make good memories,” Mendel said. “There will be no better memory than ruining Yorktown’s senior night and homecoming! We haven’t beat them in a while. The guys are very motivated. Everyone is starting to buy into the culture.”

CLASS AA

State-ranked (No.5) CARMEL actually surrendered a surprising first-quarter touchdown to visiting Mt. Vernon on Homecoming Day Saturday, but it was all Rams from that point forward in a 43-6 rout of visiting Mt. Vernon. The reigning NYS Class AA champion Rams won their 21st-straight game when RB Nick Rosaforte bulled his way for two touchdowns while RBs Thomas Keating and Tristan Werlau added rushing scores before QB Matt Gay found WR Damien Santiago as the Rams responded with 36 unanswered points.

WHITE PLAINS (1-4) finally in the win column after a 30-14 win over the Yonkers Brave.

CLASS B

State-ranked (No.5) PLEASANTVILLE finally got to kick back and enjoy a victory without having to sweat out a 28-7 win over host Briarcliff/Hamilton. Versatile Panther All-NYS RB/DB Aidan Picart fired one TD pass and ran for another while his brother, QB Daniel Picart, scored twice for the NYS Class B runner-up Panthers (5-0). Panther Christian Perlleshi recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

BYRAM HILLS RB Gavin Javorsky went off left tackle for a 52-yard TD with 5:17 left in the fourth to sew up a 28-21 win over Ardsley Friday night. For the state-ranked (No.19) Bobcats (5-1). Javorsky added a 48-yard TD run for a 14-6 lead midway through the third. The kid was essentially unstoppable, going for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

Bobcat QB John Accurso also connected with WR Luke Weiler for a six-yard score and a 7-6 lead just before the half and Accurso plunged across from a yard for a 21-14 lead with 11:28 left in the fourth.

“The Bobcats are getting stronger each week,” Byram Coach Simon Berk admitted. “We’ve had some nagging injuries that forced players into new positions during the season, but our men have been resilient, finding ways to win and move forward.

“Jon Accurso continues to see the field better each week,” he added, “and the strong running of Javorsky is being supplemented by junior Luke Weiler. Sean Siegel is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the section and is a matchup problem. Two-way lineman George Glelaj is a menace on the defense. We host a dangerous Bronxville team on Friday and then an away game vs Nanuet to finish the regular season.”

HEN HUD (1-4) saved its season with a 23-20 win over Bronxville and will visit Pleasantville this week.

CLASS C

State-ranked (No.15) VALHALLA tested and bested Class D host HALDANE in a 35-13 Viking triumph, their third in a row on the road. Valhalla gets a staunch home test this week against state-ranked (No.4) Class D power Tuckahoe.

Against Haldane, Viking Rob Foisett took a pick-six 34 yards for a 7-0 lead after Bryan Moulard’s PAT and Mahari Davis Jr. made it 14-0 with a three-yard TD catch before firing a TD pass later in the game. Thomas Tucker got Haldane on the board, snaring a 12-yard TD pass from QB Ryan Van Tassel, but the Vikings (5-0) scored the next 21 points to put the Blue Devils (3-2) on ice.

WESTLAKE (3-2) remains a strong Class C contender after a 42-6 win over CROTON-HARMON (1-4).

INDEPENDENT LEAGUE

WALTER PANAS improved to 5-1 overall, 4-0 in league, after a 50-6 win over Hastings. Panther QB Travis Carlucci rushed for four scores and RB Paul Ronga added three rushing touchdowns. There may not be a player in the Indy League with the speed and skills of Carlucci, just a junior.

GREELEY crushed Ramapo, 55-18, and looks like the Quakers (4-0, 5-1) might challenge Panas for Indy-League supremacy.

Section 1 grid coaches are encouraged to contact raygallagher@theexaminernews.com with stats and comments for inclusion in our weekly Grid Notebook. If your team and their superlative accomplishments are barely mentioned in this notebook, you know why.