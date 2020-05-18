Yorktown Cancels All Municipal Camps for This Summer

The Town of Yorktown’s summer full- and half-day camps will be canceled due to continuing efforts to protect public health.

“We are disappointed as a department to cancel these programs, but we will be working within the structure of the four-phased state reopening guidelines to hopefully provide some weekly activities for your children,” said town Recreation Director Jim Martorano Jr.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yorktown had begun construction on the Junior Lake Pool. Work was disrupted by the pandemic, which means that the facility will not open this summer. At the same time, all pool permits were suspended by county health officials, so the Shrub Oak Pool and Sparkle Lake will be delayed until July if county officials allow pools to reopen, according to town officials.

All active parks remain closed, but passive parks, such as trails and nature preserves, remain open. Passive-park visitors must wear masks and maintain six feet of distance from other visitors.

However, not all town recreation is canceled. Yorktown opened two of its three tennis courts on Monday, part of activities deemed to be low risk by the state. The courts at Blackberry Woods Tennis Courts in Mohegan Lake and the courts at Downing Park, both of which have been refurbished, are open with restrictions. These include a one-hour time limit and singles matches only. Tennis will not be allowed in the middle courts to maintain proper social distancing.

Westchester County’s Mohansic Golf Course remains open.

Visit YorktownTrailtown.com for a comprehensive list of passive parks in town.