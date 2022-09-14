Yorktown Begins Fall Marketing Campaign to Attract Visitors

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From apple picking and annual festivals to community walks and restaurant crawls, “Yorktown Has it All for Fall,” is the town’s new marketing campaign, and town officials and merchants want everyone to know about it.

On opening day of the 98th annual Yorktown Grange Fair Sept. 9, a new marketing campaign was unveiled on the fair grounds to alert residents and out-of-towners about everything Yorktown has to offer in the coming months.

“Yorktown is a really special place all year round, but it’s especially special in the fall,” Supervisor Matt Slater said. “Yorktown has it all for fall and this is the place people from the Hudson Valley should want to be.”

The multimedia campaign includes social-media videos that target various consumer groups and a vanity website called www.yorktownfallfun.com that directs the public to the Destination Y site listing the businesses and events featured in the videos.

The campaign, created by Thompson & Bender, will focus on families with young children, food afficionados and young professionals. Local restaurants are participating in the campaign by creating special dishes, cocktails and other autumn treats.

“We’re using it essentially to stretch our arms and reach out to local communities that border Yorktown so that they understand what we’re doing,” said Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout. “It’s all about progress with preservation. It’s how we tie it all together.”

Some events scheduled in Yorktown over the next two months include the San Gennaro Festival from Sept. 14-18, Support Connection’s annual Support-A-Walk on Sunday, Oct. 2 at FDR State Park, and the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival and Car Show, being held this year at the Jefferson Valley Mall on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, a “Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience” is coming to FDR State Park, starting Oct. 22, and the town is planning to have a Halloween-themed haunted house attraction in October.

“We’re looking to promote all of the events and make Yorktown a destination for the fall,” said Councilman Sergio Esposito. “We’re very excited about this.”

The “Yorktown Has it All for Fall” campaign builds on the holiday shop-local campaign that Yorktown ran last November and December. It is the latest phase of Yorktown’s Destination Y, a multimedia promotional campaign launched in the summer of 2020 to attract new investment.