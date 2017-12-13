Yonkers Mayor Announces Bid for State Senate Seat

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced Tuesday that he will seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 37th State Senate District, which will become vacant Jan. 1 when Senator George Latimer becomes Westchester County Executive.

Spano, a former Republican member of the New York State Assembly, currently serves as the Democratic 42nd mayor of Yonkers and is a lifelong Yonkers resident.

“We’ve turned Yonkers around during my six years as mayor,” said Spano in an early morning press statement, adding, “I want to put that record of success and leadership to work for the people of the 37th District.”

“I’ll work to get Albany’s attention to our needs, and you can bet I’ll stand up for Westchester values against the assault we are under from the Trump administration,” said Spano.

Spano said he has been talking to Democratic activists and district leaders throughout the 37th District, and is extremely heartened by their encouragement. “The support is strong, and once the Governor sets the date for a special election, they know I’m going to hit the ground running.”

Spano said his priorities will be to fight for a fair share of education funding for Westchester school districts, to ensure the area economy remains strong, and to hold the line on taxes. “People want good jobs, they want good schools, and they don’t want to be taxed out of existence,” said Spano, “That’s what this election will be about.”

The 37th State Senate District stretches from parts of Yonkers and New Rochelle in the south following the eastern side of the county to Bedford. It is comprised of Bedford, Bronxville, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Port Chester, Rye, Rye Brook, Tuckahoe, White Plains and Yonkers.

Other Democrats who have announced their intention to run for Latimer’s seat are Bedford Supervisor Chris Burdick and Kat Brezler of White Plains.