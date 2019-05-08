WPPD Investigating Recent Car Thefts

The White Plains Police Department is currently investigating the theft of two motor vehicles that were recently stolen from the resident’s driveways during the overnight hours. Although these incidents are not yet being considered as a pattern, there were similarities in the thefts. The WPPD is asking you to please be mindful of the following:

Please maintain control of your vehicle’s key fob and do not leave it in your vehicle.

Please ensure that your vehicle is locked while parked.

If you have a home security camera system please check to see that it is operating correctly and that the cameras are facing the appropriate areas.

If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles in your neighborhood please do not hesitate to call the WPPD immediately at 422-6111 or 422-6000.