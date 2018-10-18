WPHS Sports Hall of Fame Seeking Contacts for Two Inductees

The White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame, which is set to hold its 2018 Induction Event on Friday, Nov. 2, is having difficulty locating any relatives or friends in association with two of its 13 inductees: Dominick “Monk” DePalo, Class of 1931; Tony Mazziotti, Class of 1932. Both star athletes passed away many years ago.

Anyone with contact information regarding these two outstanding alums is asked to contact WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame president Chuck Stogel in White Plains (telephone: 914-428-6111; e-mail: chstogel@aol.com).

DePalo, a scholastic star in both football and basketball, and a member of the Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame, was the father of New York Yankees minor league prospect Jim DePalo. Co-owner of the DePalo’s Dugout restaurant in White Plains for many years, the younger DePalo passed away in 2017 in Naples, Fla., and the WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame committee also has been unable to locate any of his relatives or friends.

Mazziotti was an outstanding football player who went from White Plains to star at fullback for Notre Dame and then had a brief career playing professionally.