WPHS Sports Hall Nomination Deadline is March 24

The deadline to submit nominations of candidates for the 2020 White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction event has been finalized as Tuesday, March 24.

Anyone who has previously been nominated but not inducted does not have to be resubmitted. Those candidates automatically will be reconsidered.

To access the criteria for eligibility and a nomination form, go online to the school district website: www.whiteplainspublicschools.org/Page/16127.

Nominations may be submitted either via regular mail sent to the WPHS Athletic Office, 550 North Street, White Plains, NY 10605, or via e-mail to Chuck Stogel (chstogel@aol.com).

The sixth annual WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame induction event is scheduled for a Friday evening in early to mid November in the high school media center. The exact date and the roster of inductees for this year will be announced in late spring.

Video recordings from all five of the previous induction ceremonies are available for viewing online. To access, please go to: www.whiteplainspublicschools.org/Page/600.

The following is a year-by-year list of the first five classes of inductees:

2015: Nicole Boykin, Frank Briante, Mal Graham, Larry James, Harry Jefferson, Grover “Deacon” Jones, Dean Loucks, Glenn Loucks, Anthony “Champ” Marano, Craig Masback, Art Monk, Dick Nolan, Dr. Jason Parker, Jay Saldi, Len Watters.

2016: Tom DePaso, Manson Donaghey, Alan Egler, Whitney Ford, Otis Hill, Aaron Hopkins, Charlie Jenkins, Ed Kehe, Oscar Moore, Frank Navarro, George Rooks Sr., Don Salls, Art Schult, Carl “Rusty” Waite, Bruce Weinstein, Brant Wintersteen, Sal Yvars, 1966 880 and Mile Relay Teams.

2017: Frank Becerra Sr., Kristin Donahoe Becerra, Sam Bowers, Bill Cain, Michelle Donnelly, Ricky Edwards, Dick Gardella, Jim Gray, Bob Horton, Dave Jackson, Jermaine Johnson, Frank Lyman, Lou Mark, John Messemer.

2018: Kim Adams, Sue O’Gorman Adams, Dominick “Monk” DePalo, Bill Drummond, J. Brian Hansbury, Greg Herzog, Mark Johnson, Sean Kilpatrick, Tony Mazziotti, Dennis Morgan, George “Duffie” Rooks, Chuck Young, Jermaine Young.

2019: Arnold Clinton, Tom Donahoe, Liz Flooks, Mark Martino, Joe Materile, Nick Panaro, George Perry, Dan Woodard.