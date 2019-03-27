WPHS Sports Hall of Fame Nominations Due April 2

The deadline to submit nominations of candidates for the 2019 White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction event has been finalized as Tuesday, April 2.

Anyone who has previously been nominated but not inducted does not have to be resubmitted. Those candidates automatically will be reconsidered.

To access the criteria for eligibility and a nomination form, please go online to: www.whiteplainspublicschools.org/Page/16127.

Nominations may be submitted either via regular mail sent to the WPHS Athletic Office or via e-mail to Chuck Stogel (chstogel@aol.com). For a full list of previous inductees, please contact Chuck Stogel.

The fifth annual WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame induction event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The roster of inductees for this year will be announced in late spring.