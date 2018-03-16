WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations for 2018 Inductions

The White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for inductions into its Class of 2018.

Deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, March 30, 2018.

A list of eligibility guidelines, along with a printable nomination form, is available via the main web page for the high school’s athletics department. To access the criteria and form, please go to the following URL: www.whiteplainspublicschools.org/domain/150; then click on the “Athletics Hall of Fame” listing on the left side of the page.

Anyone who previously has been nominated for the Sports Hall of Fame does not have to be resubmitted. They will automatically be reconsidered.

This will be the fourth year for the Athletics Hall of Fame program. WPHS inducted a class of 15 outstanding individuals in 2015; enshrined 17 highly accomplished individuals plus a relay team in 2016; and added 14 outstanding individuals in 2017.

Selections for the Class of 2018 will be made later in the spring with plans to hold a fourth annual induction ceremony in early November.

To view videos of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 induction events, please access the following URL online: www.whiteplainspublicschools.org/Page/600.