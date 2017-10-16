WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame Needs Help Locating Three of this Year’s Honorees

The White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame is having trouble contacting three honorees, or any family or friends, in regard to the upcoming annual Induction Event scheduled for Friday evening, Nov. 3, in the Media Center at the school.

There is a roster of 14 outstanding individuals to be inducted.

Anyone with information that would help in contacting these three honorees: Jimmy Gray, class of 1959; Bill Cain, class of 1966; and the late Lou Mark, class of 1934, or any family/friends of these individuals, please call or email Chuck Stogel, WPHS Athletics Hall of Fame president, at chstogel@aol.com, 914-428-6111.

Your help would be greatly appreciated.