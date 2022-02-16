WP Zoning Ordinance Determines Proposed Solar Carport a No-Go

White Plains Commissioner of Building Damon Amadio determined that the proposed solar carport at 1133 Westchester Ave. is not a permitted use of the property under the city’s zoning ordinance.

The proposed application, submitted by Voda Solar Resources, LLC, remained contentious among residents who lived nearby the site and expressed their concerns that the proposed solar carport would decrease property values, lead to excess noise and obstruct visual aesthetics at past Common Council meetings.

Amadio’s determination was communicated to DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise and Wiederkehr, LLP — the firm representing Voda Solar Resources — on Feb. 7.

Given the determination, the public hearing, originally scheduled for the Common Council meeting on Feb. 7, was adjourned until June 6 to allow the applicant ample time to determine how it would like to proceed.

The Gedney Association and North Street Association expressed their support of Amadio’s decision, thanking impacted residents who expressed their disapproval of the proposed carport, analyzed the application against city zoning ordinances and engaged with government officials.

“I’m happy to see this postponement,” Councilwoman Jennifer Puja said, publicly thanking residents who invited her and fellow colleagues to visit certain locations to see how they would directly be impacted by the potential project.

“Besides that site visit, I want to also thank the residents who have reached out from the directly potentially affected neighborhoods as well as other neighborhoods to voice their concerns and issues with this particular site,” Puja said.

Councilwoman Victoria Presser echoed Puja’s sentiments.

“I am pleased to see this postponement of a problematic project,” Presser said.